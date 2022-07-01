Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss military cooperation, demining issues

1 July 2022 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and specialists of the Latvian engineering training center have discussed cooperation, as well as demining issues, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The meeting was held under the bilateral cooperation plan for 2022 at the ministry’s International Military Cooperation Department, the report added.

During the meeting, the visitors were given full information regarding the mine-clearing work done in the liberated lands following the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

Moreover, a comprehensive discussion on mine and improvised explosive device neutralization, as well as other issues, took place between the sides.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end the 44-day war and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

