Uzbek Supreme Assembly's Senate Chairwoman visiting Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

Chairwoman of the Uzbek Supreme Assembly's Senate Tanzila Narbayeva arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on June 28, Azernews reports.

As part of her visit, Narbayeva will hold a number of meetings with officials of the country, as well as participate in the Baku Conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, a business forum of women entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The official visit will end on July 2.

The Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum was held in Tashkent on June 20 ahead of the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan. Within the forum, a number of cooperation documents were signed between the two countries.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium-Sized Business Development and Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry was signed. The document was signed by the agency’s chairman Orkhan Mammadov and the chamber’s head Davron Vakhabov.

According to the memorandum, the sides will inform each other about trade and investment opportunities of the two countries, support and promote the development of bilateral relations between SMBs, and organize mutual business missions.

Additionally, during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Tashkent, the two countries’ presidents signed the “declaration on the deepening of strategic partnership and expanding comprehensive cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan”. At the same time, various cooperation documents were also signed in the presence of Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021. Presently, around 195 Azerbaijani enterprises are represented in Uzbekistan, 69 of which have joint capitals and 126 of them have 100 percent Azerbaijani capital.

