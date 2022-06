28 June 2022 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

In an exclusive interview with Azernews, Paul Goble, former advisor to the US Secretary of State, spoke to Orkhan Amashov of Azernews on the current state of the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, the Ukrainian crisis, its geopolitical implications, and so on.

Azernews is soon to publish the exclusive interview.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz