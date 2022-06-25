Azerbaijan releases footage of its aircraft helping extinguish fires in Türkiye [VIDEO]

25 June 2022 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Amphibious aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan continues to successfully extinguish forest fires in the Marmaris region of the Turkish province of Mugla.

Azerbaijan sent its BE-200CS amphibious aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations with ten crew members to help the fraternal country in extinguishing the fires.

Below is a Ministry of Emergency Situations footage of the aircraft in action.

