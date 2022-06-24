New details emerge regarding death of Azerbaijani citizen in Turkiye

24 June 2022 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An investigation into the death of Azerbaijani citizen Mubariz Nuriyev in Turkiye continues, Trend reports citing the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul.

According to the agency, his body was found near the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul's Basaksehir district a couple of days ago.

As the statement noted, Nuriyev became a victim of domestic homicide committed by a Turkish citizen, the deceased's brother-in-law.

The final decision on the burial place will be made by family members of the deceased.

