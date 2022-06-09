Azerbaijan approves amendment to Tax Code

9 June 2022 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a law about an amendment to the Tax Code of the country, Azernews reports.

According to the amendment, from February 1, 2023, dividends, discounts (the difference resulting from the placement of bonds at a price below par), and interest income paid on shares and bonds issued for public offering and trading on a regulated market, will be exempted from income tax for five years.

