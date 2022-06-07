Azerbaijan dismantling illegal parking lots following President Ilham Aliyev's instructions

7 June 2022 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, an investigation has been launched into the illegal felling of trees and construction of an illegal parking space at 18-30, Bulbul Avenue in Baku's Nasimi district, the Baku City Executive Power told Trend.

The information on cutting trees, creating of the parking lot, and narrowing the sidewalk at the corresponding address has recently spread on social media.

Illegal parking was constructed by the Cinematographers Union of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Following the President's instructions, the country is embarking on dismantling illegal parking spaces and restoring the sidewalk. Investigations on identifying perpetrators are also underway.

---

