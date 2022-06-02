ADA Rector: Azerbaijan's historic victory inspired entire Turkic world

2 June 2022 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's historic victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war has inspired the whole Turkic world, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev has said.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 7th International Congress of Social Sciences (INCSOS) at ADA University.

Describing the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation as a special page in the country’s history, he informed that congress participants will visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha city and see the consequences of Armenian vandalism, as well as also get acquainted with the construction and restoration work underway there.

He also spoke about the importance of holding this congress.

“I believe that there will be many interesting and productive discussions, and new ties will be established. More than 520 guests arrived at the Congress, and more than 1,000 scientists sent their scientific research. This Congress will strengthen our academic ties and enhance cooperation between universities," Pashayev added.

In turn, Parliament’s Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova noted the great importance of the dedication of the congress to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

“It’s very important to inform the academic circles about the realities pertaining to Karabakh, as well as reflect them in the scientific literature and pass them to future generations,” Gafarova said.

She emphasized that another important goal of the congress is to consider the political, historical, sociological, and cultural foundations, prospects for the development of relations between fraternal countries, as well as the development of new ideas and initiatives which will contribute to this process. She added that the mentioned issues have been reflected in the topics of the congress meetings.

Moreover, it was pointed out that the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation and the consequent processes showed that Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and solidarity are the main factors ensuring peace, security, cooperation, and prosperity in the region. She added that they meet the interests of all countries, including the fraternal Turkic states.

"Ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has created new opportunities for strengthening the unity of the Turkic world," Gafarova noted.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop noted that the ongoing congress will also be useful in terms of bringing the Karabakh realities to the attention of the world community.

"Our desire is for the international community to hear the fair voice of Azerbaijan," Sentop said.

Further, the speaker noted that Turkey wishes for the even greater strengthening of the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity. He added that Turkish officials traditionally make their first visits to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani officials - to Turkey.

Talking about the destructions in Karabakh, the speaker noted that they show what enemies of culture and nature the Armenians are.

He noted that the consequences of almost 30 years of the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the Khojaly genocide, and other crimes committed during the period of occupation should be assessed by scientific sociologists.

"I visited these territories. Sociologists will also visit these territories and see it all with their own eyes," Sentop emphasized.

Speaker of Turkey's Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova, rectors of many universities, and other representatives of the education sector participated in the event.

The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, and the International Balkan University.

---

