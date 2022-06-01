First VP shares post on occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day [UPDATE]
Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day on her official Instagram page.
AZERTAC presents the post: “I sincerely congratulate all our little compatriots on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day! I wish every child the best of health, love, joy and a happy future! May Almighty God protect children from all evils! ”
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz