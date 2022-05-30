Azerbaijan allocates funds to AZTV for digitalization of archival materials, creation of single database - decree

30 May 2022 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to digitalize and create a unified database of audiovisual archival materials of Azerbaijan Television and Radio (AZTV) CJSC.

According to the decree, from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan envisaged in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, the CJSC was allocated one million manat ($588,235).

Besides, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide funding in the mentioned amount.



