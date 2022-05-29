11 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria

29 May 2022 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

From May 25 through 28, 11 citizens of Azerbaijan were repatriated to their homeland, including nine children and two women who were held in the Amerna camp in the Syrian city of Jerablus. Among the repatriates are two sisters, aged 6 and 9, who lost both parents, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

These persons were brought back as a result of phased and coordinated measures taken by the government of Azerbaijan.

First, the location, identity and belonging to the citizenship of Azerbaijan of persons subject to repatriation were determined. Then, on the basis of the agreement reached, their transit through Turkey was ensured.

In this regard, members of the working group responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria, representatives of the relevant state bodies, sent to Turkey, conducted a preliminary medical and psychological examination of the repatriates and provided them with the necessary assistance.

On May 28, accompanied by an Azerbaijani delegation, the mentioned citizens were delivered to Azerbaijan by Ankara-Baku flight. After completion of the relevant procedures, they will be handed over to their families and guardians.

The Government of Azerbaijan provides for the adoption of all necessary measures for the reintegration and rehabilitation of the persons concerned. Along with the joint and coordinated activities of the relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan in the implementation of repatriation, the assistance fromTurkey should be especially noted.

The Government Azerbaijan will continue to take, in accordance with national legislation and international treaties to which Azerbaijan is a party, the necessary measures to protect the rights and freedoms of the country's citizens who find themselves in a difficult life situation abroad and in need of assistance, the Foreign Ministry noted.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz