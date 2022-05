28 May 2022 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Convicted former head of Azerbaijan's Gadabay District Executive Power Saleh Rustamli has been pardoned following the Presidential Decree signed on May 27, Trend reports.

Rustamli, having lived in Russia for a long time, was arrested for drug possession after arriving in Baku in 2018. Thereafter, he was charged with illegal business in Russia and concealment of income.

