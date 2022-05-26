CTO Selcuk Bayraktar flies over Baku on MiG-29 fighter [PHOTO/VIDEO]

26 May 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Turkey's Baykar Technology Selcuk Bayraktar flew a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Azerbaijani Air Force over Baku.

During the flight, Bayraktar was accompanied by the officer of Azerbaijan Air Force Col Zaur Rustamov.

The MiG-29 fighter jet flew in parallel with Turkey's Bayraktar Akinci combat drone developed by Baykar Technology.

Bayraktar is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival slated for May 26-29.

The event will feature air shows, demonstration flights by Azerbaijani Air Forces Su-25 attack aircraft, and MiG-29 multi-role fighter aircraft, as well as Turkish Stars F-5 fighter planes and Solo Turk F-16 aerobatic demonstration teams, Hurkush Fighter trainer aircraft, and ATAK helicopters.

The festival is organized by the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku, of which full staff consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been organized yearly since 2018, with the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is controlled by the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry and Baykar Makina's technical director in cooperation with around 60 Turkish state institutions, universities, and private firms.

The festival's goal is to popularize areas like aviation, space industry, and the digital economy, encourage entrepreneurship in these fields, identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions held within the festival's framework, and present national technologies to the general public.

Trend News Agency, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews, Eastweststream, Today.Az and Turkic.World are official media partners of TEKNOFEST.

