21 May 2022 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A joint meeting of the the committees for youth and sports, as well as for family, women and children at Azerbaijan’s parliament has been held in Shusha [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports.

The meeting participants discussed a number of issues, including education of youth and athletes representing Azerbaijan at international competitions.

