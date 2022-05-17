By Vugar Khalilov

In a letter of congratulation to the new president of the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed that his country attaches great importance to developing ties with the Emirates.

“We attach great significance to developing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. This year marks a milestone in our relations as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries,” the letter underlined.

Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the two nations' strong political ties have enabled them to broaden the scope of their interactions and lay the foundations of effective collaboration in sectors, such as economics, energy, and investment.

The Azerbaijani president also expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations based on Islamic unity.

“I believe that we will continue our joint efforts successfully to develop our friendly ties further and deepen our cooperation that stems from such a solid foundation as the Islamic solidarity and is underpinned by mutual trust, confidence, and support,” Aliyev stressed.

On May 15, Aliyev visited the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Baku to offer his condolences over the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Aliyev was greeted by UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Al Blushi, and signed a book of condolences.

During the conversation with the ambassador, Aliyev praised the efficient growth of relations between the two nations in all sectors, saying that cordial and brotherly connections with the former UAE president will also help to further expand the mutual collaboration.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov visited the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, the Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 16, adding the Azerbaijani prime minister conveyed his condolences over the death of President of the UAE Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Later, Asadov met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the UAE president on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on behalf of the president, government, and the people of Azerbaijan.

The late UAE president was credited with making a significant contribution to the development of the Azerbaijani-UAE ties. Simultaneously, the sides expressed optimism that the UAE will grow under the leadership of the new president and that Azerbaijani-UAE ties will continue to flourish.

The Azerbaijani prime minister also met with Vice-President, Prime Minister and Emir of Dubai of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and expressed his deep condolences.

The successful development of relations between the two countries was emphasized at the meetings, and confidence was expressed in the further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates' Masdar company have signed four memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the renewable energy sector in March 2022.

The signing ceremony took place during a press conference dedicated to laying the groundwork for the Garadagh solar power plant, which has a capacity of 230 MW.

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated that the country's Karabakh region has great potential for the construction of solar and wind power plants in the future.

He noted that the issues of green and clean energy will be worked out in Karabakh and East-Zangazur economic regions within the framework of the memorandums signed.

UAE's Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al Mazroui said that the implementation of the Garadagh solar power plant construction project in Azerbaijan will reduce CO2 emissions to 2,000 tons per year and ensure power supply to 110,000 residential houses.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $50.4 million in 2022. Of the total turnover, exports amounted to $14 million, while the imports to $36.3 million.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz