By Trend

Delegation led by Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova will pay an official visit to Switzerland on May 9, Trend reports citing press service of Milli Majlis.

Delegation will include the Chairman of parliamentary Committee for Family and Women’s and Children’s Affairs, and the Working Group for the Azerbaijani-Swiss Interparliamentary Relations Hijran Huseynova, MPs Agha Nakhchivanli, Vahid Ahmadov and Erkin Gadirli, Head of the Administration of Milli Majlis Safa Mirzayev and others.

Program of official visit includes meetings of Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova with the Vice President of Switzerland, also the chairmen of National Council and the Council for the Cantons of the Federal Assembly (Swiss Parliament).

Current state and prospects for the growth of inter-parliamentary relations, the expansion of cooperation on a bilateral and multilateral basis, and other issues will be discussed during meetings.

The visit will end on May 11.

