By Trend

April 30 marks anniversary of the Azerbaijani Special Forces’ establishment.

A participant in the 2020 second Karabakh war, soldier of the Special Forces Vasif Malikov commenting on the anniversary spoke about his battle path, high professionalism of his colleagues, the courage shown by them during the second Karabakh war and the ability to cope with the most difficult combat missions.

According to Malikov, the main factor of Azerbaijan's victory in the war was the trust of the servicemen in the Azerbaijani people, state and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

“Each address of President Ilham Aliyev to the people, when the head of state announced our victories, inspired us, and the resolve of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief gave us strength. Therefore, we moved forward every day, successfully completing the most difficult combat missions,” he said. “All of us - from the private to the commander of the Special Forces - went forward with fights. From the first day of the war until the surrender of Armenia, the Special Forces fought on the front lines. We took revenge on the Armenians and we are proud of this.”

Malikov said the Azerbaijani Special Forces taught the Armenian armed forces a lesson both during the April battles of 2016 and the 2020 second Karabakh war.

According to him, the Azerbaijani Special Forces are improving their professionalism every day.

