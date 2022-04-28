President’s special representative in the liberated territories Emin Huseynov has said that Azerbaijan sends Armenia a message of readiness for peace, local media has reported.

Huseynov made the remarks at the international conference - "South Caucasus Development & Cooperation" held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on April 28.

"Our country is interested in peace and stability in the region. Azerbaijan is a country that has managed to integrate well into regional processes, and Armenia still has a chance to join the regional integration. Better late than never," Huseynov stressed.

He emphasized that the Karabakh conflict is over, and Azerbaijan has shown its willingness to create peace on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director-General of Trend news agency, political expert Sahil Karimli stated that international events held in Shusha are very important for conveying Azerbaijan’s realities to the world, Day.az reported.

The arrival of foreign think tank officials to Karabakh, as well as an international conference in Shusha, is a significant occasion. World-class, influential experts, research scientists, and media representatives get acquainted with Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and witness the Armenian savagery, as well as the rapid reconstruction activities carried out there.

This is critical because, as a result of such events, the international community has a better understanding of the new realities produced by Azerbaijan in the area and follows the process of reconstructing Karabakh and East Zangazur from the ground up, the expert emphasized.

This event brings together think tank representatives from over 20 nations to debate how Armenians have destroyed Azerbaijani settlements, witness the destruction of the territory, the demolition of the cultural, religious, and historical monuments, environmental terrorism, and other acts of vandalism, he added.

It is known that Armenia mined Azerbaijani territories en masse during the occupation. At present, the Azerbaijani government is rapidly clearing the area of mines. But the situation is so complicated that demining takes a long time because Armenia has mined almost every inch of territory. The goal is to kill, disable and maim innocent civilians as many as possible, Karimli added.

He stated that it was critical for the world community to be aware of these facts, and the visitors saw the demining process extensively throughout their stay.

All of this demonstrates to the rest of the world that Azerbaijan has confronted a very dangerous opponent for many years, and has suffered immense material and spiritual losses as a result of Armenia's aggression, vandalism, and fascism.

In general, conducting international events in Shusha is critical for communicating the truth about Azerbaijan to the rest of the world, and our government makes every effort to do so.

"Azerbaijan has eliminated terrorism and separatism in the area by liberating Karabakh and East Zangazur. We are committed to promoting peace and security in the South Caucasus and Shusha has already established a reputation as a city that welcomes international events as an Azerbaijani historical city. In short, Azerbaijan is sending another message from Shusha to the world - we are ready for large-scale development and multifaceted cooperation in the South Caucasus, and we will continue to pursue this goal with determination," Karimli stressed.

The international conference due in Shusha on April 28-29 is organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations and ADA University.

The forum is attended by experts, researchers and media representatives from about 50 foreign think tanks from more than 20 countries. On April 29, participants will continue the discussion on "Mines threats and the challenges of IDPs return".

The main purpose of the Shusha International Forum is to develop relations between the countries of the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period, to consider opening communications, and to discuss a peaceful agenda for the normalization of relations with Armenia, formed by Azerbaijan as a basis for progress, security and prosperity.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from Armenia's occupation on November 8, 2020. The city, which played a critical role in liberating Karabakh, is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the "Year of Shusha". The declaration of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha" will provide new opportunities to demonstrate Azerbaijan's determination in restoring liberated territories, according to officials.

--