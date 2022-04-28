By Trend

A telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on April 25, during which the ministers exchanged views as a follow-up to the agreements reached at the level of the leaders of both states, Trend reports.

Thus, the sides agreed on parameters of the participants in the Joint Border Commission. It was agreed to convene the meetings of the Joint Border Commission, as well as Working Group on preparation of a peace treaty, in near future. The sides also discussed the issues related to continuation of steps in humanitarian sphere.

The victory achieved in the second Karabakh war under the leadership of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, created new realities in South Caucasus. The agreements reached between the foreign ministers of the two countries can be described as a result of the acceptance of these realities. The agreement has become a logical step after the Brussels meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders.

While commenting on the fact for Trend, Israeli political analyst Yuri Bocharov noted that the agreements are another step towards normalizing the situation in the region.

"Azerbaijan is a peace-loving country that has repeatedly called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. However, the world community has never understood the country’s 30-year efforts, and Azerbaijan had to resolve the Karabakh conflict through military means. Today, despite all the delays and demagoguery on the part of Armenia, Azerbaijan expresses readiness to consider all issues at the negotiating table, although it may well settle them in another way," Bocharov said.

According to Bocharov, President Ilham Aliyev has already inscribed his name in the history of Azerbaijan through liberating his native land from the Armenian occupation.

"President Ilham Aliyev opens new pages in the history of the country by reviving the devastated land. His policy has always been aimed at the prosperity of Azerbaijan and its people. But now the president has the chance to promote the development of the entire region, which he does," Bocharov said.

In turn, Chairman of the Board at Israel Empowerment Lobby, Lawyer Eli Nacht told Trend that the peace talk between Armenia and Azerbaijan is wonderful news.

"This process became possible due to the establishment of a direct negotiations between the two countries, because the mediators have not always played a constructive role for the two sides of the conflict," Nacht said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz