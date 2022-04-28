By Trend

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Georgia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili on April 27, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting noted the broad-based ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia. Moreover, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral and multilateral relations between the countries.

The importance of joint transport and energy projects was also emphasized.

The prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz