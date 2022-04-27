President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on activities regarding the construction, overhaul, and restoration of educational institutions in Baku and its settlements.

According to the order, 15,650 manat ($9,210) are allocated to the Baku City Executive Power in accordance with subparagraph 1.37.1 of the Presidential Decree No. 3143 dated February 10, 2022 "Distribution of funds envisaged for state capital investment (investment expenditures) in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan was tasked with providing financial support in accordance with the distribution set forth in the Annex to this order.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve other issues stemming from the order.

The Decree comes into force from the date of its signing.

