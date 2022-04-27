By Trend

A joint meeting of the committees of the Azerbaijani Parliament on public associations and religious structures and on human rights was held in Shusha city, Trend reports.

The MPs discussed issues connected with measures to restore religious monuments in the liberated territories.

Then, members of parliamentary committees delivered speeches on the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands, ensuring their land and property rights, and other issues.

