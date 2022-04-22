By Trend

Speech of President Ilham Aliyev at V Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha, which was positive regarding the work of the diaspora, inspires us for further work, President of Israel-Azerbaijan AzIz International Association Lev Spivak told Trend on sidelines of V Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha on April 22.

"I was also very glad to hear President Ilham Aliyev talk about future of Karabakh. This gives us hope," Spivak said.

He noted that President Ilham Aliyev also clearly outlined tasks and directions of diaspora’s work until the next congress.

Spivak emphasized that whole world spoke with admiration about victory of Azerbaijan in second Karabakh war.

According to him, activities of diaspora plays an important role in bringing the truth to the world.

