By Sabina Mammadli

Ambassador Vladislav Kanevskyi has thanked the Azerbaijani leadership, primarily President Ilham Aliyev for humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people at a very difficult time, local news sources have reported.

"Azerbaijan is carrying out the third stage of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The seventh air carrier is leaving with food and other necessary means for the country. Of course, the humanitarian assistance provided at a very difficult time for Ukraine is a clear confirmation of the high-level strategic partnership between the two countries, and the great friendship between the Ukrainian and Azerbaijani peoples," Kanevskyi told reporters.

The Azerbaijani government has sent another humanitarian aid to Ukraine to provide assistance to the Ukrainian people.

According to the ministry, the aid with a total weight of more than 170 tons includes medicines and medical supplies worth 3.37 million manat ($1.98 million), as well as food products worth one million manat ($590,000).

The first plane for delivery of the humanitarian aid to Warsaw Airport has taken off from Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 14:30 (GMT +4).