By Trend

Given the allied nature of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan and the historically established common biosecurity space, Moscow is very attentive to any signals coming from the Azerbaijani side, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"We are very attentive to any signals received on this matter and are ready to consider them in the framework of the partnership dialogue that we are developing with Baku," she said.

