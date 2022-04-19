By Trend

Delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova arrived on an official visit to Georgia on April 19, the Press Service of the Parliament told Trend.

Azerbaijan's parliamentary delegation was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Head of the Friendship Group for Azerbaijani-Georgian Interparliamentary Relations Archil Talakvadze, Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, and other officials at the Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport.

A number of meetings between Azerbaijani Parliament's Speaker and Georgian officials are scheduled for today.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz