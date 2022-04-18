Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide financial assistance to religious structures in Azerbaijan, Azertag has reported.

According to the Order, AZN 1 million ($588,200) is allocated from the Reserve Fund of Azerbaijan’s President provided for in Azerbaijan’s Government Budget for 2022 to the Caucasian Muslims Office, Baku Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church – AZN 350,000 ($205,800), Religious Community of Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan – AZN 350,000 ($205,800), Baku Religious Community of European Jews – AZN 350,000 ($205,800), The Apostolic Prefecture of Catholic Church in Azerbaijan – AZN 350,000 ($205,800), Albanian - Udi Christian community of Azerbaijan - AZN 350,000 ($205,800), also the Spiritual Values Promotion Foundation under the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the purpose of material support of other non-Islamic religious organizations communities – AZN 350,000 ($205,800).

will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz