By Trend

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will embark on an official visit to Azerbaijan on April 19-20, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the visit, Zhaparov will meet Azerbaijani Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova.

Besides, a meeting is planned to be held with representatives of Azerbaijani business circles, during which information about Kyrgyzstan and the prospects for cooperation in the trade and investment sphere will be presented.

The visit will take place on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the countries.

It’s planned to sign a number of documents, in particular, the Declaration on strategic partnership, the Memorandum on the establishment of the Interstate Council, as well as intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements meeting the interests of the countries.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz