Azerbaijan has always prioritized human rights protection, including the rights of prisoners. Reforms to the country's penal system are among the key issues in this context. It is worth noting that Azerbaijan's judiciary reforms have recently received international recognition, including the "Crystal Scales of Justice" award from the Council of Europe.

To ensure a progressive policy in this area, the country has recently built new facilities for juveniles and women prisoners, two vulnerable groups in society.

Azerbaijan constructed the new penitentiaries to replace the old ones to provide modern conditions for prisoners, rehabilitate them, and build the infrastructure required for their reintegration into society.

Azerbaijan's humane policy in this regard is exemplified by the recently built penitentiary facilities for women and juvenile inmates.

Considering public interest, the Justice Ministry held a public presentation and organized a media tour on April 15 to familiarize society with the conditions created in these prisons.

Ombudsperson’s visit

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has attended the presentation of a modern penitentiary facility for women and juveniles in Baku.

MPs, representatives from relevant government agencies, human rights activists and media representatives also joined the inauguration of the facility built by the Justice Ministry.

In her speech, Aliyeva emphasized the legal reforms begun by national leader Heydar Aliyev and continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

The ombudsperson stressed the importance of the presidential decree dated February 10, 2017, on the humanization of the penitentiary policy in protecting the rights of those detained in penitentiary institutions and improving detention circumstances. She added that the opening of new penitentiaries should be considered a prerequisite of this presidential decree.

It was emphasized that the facility meets modern standards indicated in the European Penitentiary Rules and other international acts.

Later, Aliyeva had a conversation with a group of prisoners.

The event was followed by a literary and artistic part that was organized for the prisoners.

President inaugurates penitentiary facilities

On March 29, President Ilham Aliyev inspected newly-built modern penitentiary institutions for women and juvenile prisoners in Baku.

In contrast to previous penitentiary institutions built in the 1930s that did not meet modern standards, the new facilities have all the necessary conditions.

Recreational opportunities, psychological counseling, prayer rooms, and other facilities have been established, as have production areas for prisoners to engage in activities such as weaving, carpet weaving, sewing, and baking, among others.

All facilities have the necessary infrastructure in place to allow inmates to spend their leisure time productively by participating in sports, pursuing education, and studying a variety of specialties. There is a library, a reading room, and a computer room, all of which are stocked with the necessary literature.

The enterprise's two-story medical unit is equipped with modern equipment and includes doctor's rooms, examination and diagnostic areas, and a dental office, as well as a laboratory, pharmacy, pediatric room, and other ancillary rooms.

A building for prisoner meetings has also been built in the new penitentiary institution. There are separate rooms with all living conditions, a kitchen, and walking areas for prisoners to meet with their families for short-term and three-day visits.

In addition to classrooms, the two-story school building houses labor, computer, and other rooms, as well as a gym. The conditions provided here enable inmates, particularly juveniles, to obtain an education and gain occupational skills.

State’s humanism policy

In line with the country's significant reforms, modern conditions have been created in the country's penal institutions to protect prisoners' rights and pave the way for their effective rehabilitation and social adaptation.

In Baku's Zabrat settlement, a new pre-trial detention center has been built. In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Shaki, modern penitentiary complexes have been built. Such businesses are also being built in Ganja and Lankaran, as well as the capital's Umbaki settlement.

So far, 35 presidential decrees have pardoned approximately 6,000 prisoners, while four amnesty acts have been passed at First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's initiative, covering over 40,000 people.

Simultaneously, as the country's justice system evolves, the penitentiary service improves, the penitentiary policy is humanized, and consistent efforts are made to protect prisoners' rights and improve their detention, medical, and other benefits.

The recently completed amnesty act, signed on Victory Day [November 8], is yet another manifestation of the state's humanist policy, which has benefited over 17,000 people in total.

