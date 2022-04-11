By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan does not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” in Georgia’s Tskhinvali region, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on March 14.

In a statement published on its website, the ministry said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the so-called 'presidential elections' held on April 10, 2022, in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia, as well as their results.”

According to the statement, the ministry believes that it is necessary to continue negotiations for a peaceful resolution of the Tskhinvali issue in accordance with international law's norms and principles.

The Georgian–Ossetian conflict began in 1989 as an ethnopolitical dispute over Georgia's former autonomous province of South Ossetia but quickly escalated into a war. The dispute remained unsolved despite a declared truce and multiple peace initiatives.

The Russo-Georgian war began in August 2008, when military tensions and fighting between Georgia and South Ossetian rebels escalated.

Russia recognized both South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent entities on August 26, 2008. Following the conflict, there have been various suggestions for South Ossetia to join Russia.

Ethnic Georgians were evicted from their houses as Russian and Ossetian forces stretched the border into Georgia.

