By Trend

Azerbaijan is developing domestic COVID-19 vaccines, Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reporters.

According to him, it is not only about the Sars-Cov 2 vaccine.

The vaccine manufacturing constitutes a strategic production, the minister noted.

"As a result of the work carried out in this direction, Azerbaijan will be able to ensure the vaccine producing as an effective response to possible COVID-19 pandemic challenges," Musayev said.

---