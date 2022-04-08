By Trend

Armenia pursued a policy of genocide against the Azerbaijani people at all stages of history, and one of the heavy crimes of Armenia was the genocide committed in Aghdaban village of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district on April 8, 1992 - almost a year before the district’s occupation, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova, commenting on the issue, said the massacre in Aghdaban is another fact of the genocide policy pursued by the Armenian nationalists against the Azerbaijani people.

"Children and old people were among those killed in Aghdaban,” Huseynova reminded. “Eight people aged 90-100, two small-aged children and seven women were burned alive, 12 people were heavily injured, and two people went missing. The people were subjected to inhuman tortures.”

"In the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], we are once again witnessing Armenian fascism. The burials recently found in Farrukh village of Khojaly district, confirm this,” the MP further said. “Since the first Karabakh war, 4,000 our compatriots have gone missing. The burials found in the liberated territories will probably clarify the fate of some of them. The similar mass graves have already been found in Bashlibel village of Kalbajar district, in the vicinity of Shusha city, near Edilli village of Khojavand district, and in Fuzuli.”

Currently, the main goal is to achieve a legal assessment of the crimes of Armenia against humanity by the international community, and a lot of work is being done in this direction, added Huseynova.

According to another MP Javid Osmanov, mass graves found in the liberated territories are another proof of the crimes of Armenia.

"Unfortunately, these heavy crimes haven’t yet been given a legal assessment at the international level, but Azerbaijan is doing the necessary work in this direction," the MP added.

"In the 44-day war, our mighty army avenged all the killed Azerbaijani civilians, and liberated our lands. Now the main goal is to achieve a legal assessment of the crimes of Armenia against the Azerbaijani people at the international level," stressed Osmanov.

---

