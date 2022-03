By Trend

Azerbaijan has offered Armenia a comprehensive peace agreement, Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports referring to A Haber TV channel.

The minister noted that in the process of normalizing relations with Armenia, Ankara did not take serious steps without consulting Baku.

"Azerbaijan put forward a comprehensive peace accord. Armenia must accept this proposal," Cavusoglu stated.

