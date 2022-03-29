By Trend

Russia hopes that the tension in the Karabakh region will be resolved within a tripartite statement made by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 10, 2020, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“We hope that everything will be settled within a tripartite statement made by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia,” Rudenko said.

