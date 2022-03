By Trend

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau will visit Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia from 29 March to 1 April, Trend reports citing the press office of the organization.

During the visit, he will meet with officials of the three countries.

The trip will focus on promoting peaceful cooperation, dialogue, and stability in the South Caucasus region.

