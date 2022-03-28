By Trend

Azerbaijani Parliament will approve a memorandum of understanding on the Caucasian Eagle Special Forces exercises, Trend reports referring to the parliament.

In this regard, the bill "On approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia on the Caucasian Eagle exercises of the special forces" has been discussed at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations.

Besides, the meeting participants discussed the bill "On approval of the protocol on the number of obligatory payments of the member states to the agreement on financial rules of the Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States."

Both bills were recommended for consideration at the next plenary session of the Parliament.

