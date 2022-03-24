By Trend

Azerbaijan's prestige in the international arena, the country's importance and role in international relations, the process of resolving issues in the field of security and energy are growing.

“The grandiose victory achieved during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war drew the attention of the whole world to Azerbaijan,” Azerbaijani MP Elshan Musayev told Trend.

“The strength and leadership of the country in the region were recognized by everybody,” Musayev added. “According to the congratulatory letter sent by US President Joe Biden to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the eve of Novruz holiday, the US is interested in continuing strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan and in developing relations.”

The MP said that in this letter, special attention and sympathy of the US and US people for Azerbaijan are expressed on behalf of the US president and this is a pleasant fact.

Musayev added that afterward, President Ilham Aliyev also sent a letter to President Biden, in which he stressed the importance of joint efforts for the further development of cooperation, having great potential for the interests of both countries and peoples.

“The liberation of the Azerbaijani historical lands from almost thirty-year-occupation by Armenia was also stressed in this letter,” the MP said. “Proceeding from the letter, Azerbaijan independently implemented the corresponding UN resolutions that remained unfulfilled during this period.”

Stressing Azerbaijan's balanced foreign policy, the MP added that in all his statements, the president states that Azerbaijan is interested in normal relations with all countries.

“At the same time, Azerbaijan acts as one of the main guarantors of peace and democracy thanks to its international activity, leadership in the Non-Aligned Movement and global useful initiatives,” Musayev said.

The MP said that therefore, Azerbaijan’s authority is growing day by day.

“Azerbaijan has good relations with Western countries and in particular, with the US,” Musayev said. “These relations are based on mutual trust and cooperation.”

The MP said that the points stressed in the letters of the presidents of both countries give grounds to say that the relations between Azerbaijan and the US are at the highest level and there are no obstacles to their development.

Another Azerbaijani MP Jeyhun Mammadov also expressed opinion on this topic.

Mammadov said that a number of important points were described, Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring security and peace in the region was highly appreciated in the letter of the US president addressed to President Aliyev.

The MP stressed Azerbaijan’s long-term cooperation with the West, in particular, with the US, in many spheres.

“This is also obvious in the issues related to security,” Mammadov said. “Azerbaijan has always made a great contribution to the process of ensuring peace in Afghanistan. The Azerbaijani servicemen actively participated in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan as part of NATO.”

The MP stressed that Azerbaijan makes every effort to achieve peace in the region, contributes to the process of preserving and ensuring security in the South Caucasus, while Armenia is not interested in ensuring peace in the region and it should abandon this policy.

“Today important processes are underway in the region and in the world,” Mammadov added. “The further strengthening of cooperation between the countries is of particular importance.”

While speaking about relations between the US and Azerbaijan in the coming period, the MP expressed confidence in their further development with a great contribution to strengthening the security of both countries.

“Azerbaijan is fully ready to develop mutual cooperation and ties,” Mammadov said. “The country is taking consistent steps in this sphere.”



