Given the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, continued attacks on Ukrainian educational institutions, as well as a number of Ukrainian schoolchildren, students, and educators seeking asylum in Romania, the Institute for Advanced Studies in Levant Culture and Civilization and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) are organizing an emergency international conference to discuss environmental solidarity, Trend reports citing the center.

According to the NGIC, the event will take place on March 23, 2022.

The meeting will be attended by former Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdžija (Sarajevo University), Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Eka Tkeshelashvili, Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov, former President of Romania Professor Emil Constantinescu, Rector of the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) Remus Pricopie, former Prime Minister of Romania Petre Roman, former President of Bulgaria Petar Stoyanov, former President of Croatia Ivo Josipovic, and CEO of the World Academy of Art and Science Garry Jacobs.

The conference will also provide an informative report on the measures taken at the national level to integrate Ukrainian refugees into Romanian education systems, both at university and pre-university levels.

Towards the end of the event, participants will call for enhanced cooperation between European and Ukrainian academic institutions, as well as will visit refugee centers affected by military conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting is organized jointly by the World Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the National University of Political Science and Public Administration in Bucharest and the Institute for Advanced Studies in Levant Culture and Civilization.

Furthermore, members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will hold meetings with special representatives of the President and Prime Minister of Romania.

