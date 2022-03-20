President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have laid a foundation stone for the mosque to be built in Sugovushan settlement, Tartar region.

Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the President and the First Lady of the project of the mosque to be constructed in the settlement.

Under the project, conditions will be created for 110 people to worship simultaneously in the mosque.

The President and the First Lady laid the foundation stone for the mosque.

