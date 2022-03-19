By Trend

The UK further strives to provide all possible support to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in the de-mining process, as well as to raise people's awareness of the mine threat, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp told Trend.

"This process is extremely important, primarily for the return of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons to their native lands," Sharp said.

The ambassador also noted that he personally visited liberated Jabrayil district, where the UK companies were conducting mine clearance trainings to accelerate the process.

