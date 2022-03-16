President of Romania Klaus Iohannis made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 15.

During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the expansion of bilateral relations. They pointed out that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, during which the bilateral ties have developed on the basis of strategic partnership.

During the phone talk, they discussed prospects for energy cooperation, the export of natural gas and electricity from Azerbaijan in terms of ensuring Romania's energy security and diversification of energy supply.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

