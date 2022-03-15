By Vugar Khalilov

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has said that Azerbaijan demined over 20,000 hectares of its liberated territories in 2021, Azertag has reported.

He made the remarks on March 15 during a parliamentary discussion of the report on the activities of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in 2021.

Demining

Asadov emphasized the importance of the area and said that the necessary material and technical resources had been provided for demining activities.

He added that as a result of the measures taken, the area of the demined lands will be doubled in 2022.

"It is expected that as a result of these measures, 40,000 hectares of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation will be cleared of mines in 2022," Asadov said.

The prime minister said that the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park were established in the East Zangazur economic region under the presidential decrees.

In general, industrial zones (parks and neighborhoods) produced goods worth AZN 2.4 billion ($1.4 billion), with AZN 959 million ($564 million) exported in 2021, he said.

"The agricultural potential of the liberated lands is important for our country's economic development. In this regard, the Azerbaijani presidential decree of April 27, 2021, should be highlighted. The sowing of approximately 100,000 hectares of liberated lands under the president's instructions will support food security, as well as the creation of agricultural processing areas in this sector," Asadov emphasized.

He added that reclaiming lost water resources on liberated territories expands Azerbaijan's opportunities in the fields of water supply, agriculture, and alternative energy.

Arms purchase

Furthermore, Asadov stated that the necessary steps had been taken to strengthen Azerbaijan's defence capabilities and military force in 2021.

He emphasized that new weaponry and military equipment were acquired for this purpose and that the Azerbaijani army's material and technological foundation was strengthened during the aforementioned time period.

Asadov went on to say that significant steps were taken to improve the army's professionalism, with the development of commando units standing out.

On December 24, 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited liberated Khojavand region's Hadrut village to establish a commando force military unit. Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan will establish numerous commando brigades throughout the country. President Aliyev described the establishment of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant strategic event.

Experts described the formation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the development of the national army. It was also regarded as a clear message for Armenian supporters of revanchist ideas.

