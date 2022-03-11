By Trend

Azerbaijani-Turkish relations do not have analogues in the world, because these are not just ties based on a common language, history and culture, political analyst Elchin Mirzabeyli told Trend.

"Both distant and recent history confirms that for true friendship and brotherhood it is not enough to have a common language, roots and culture. From this perspective, Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are based not only on common values, but also on loyalty, trust, on the manifestation of all these high moral qualities in the character and actions of the leaders of both countries," he said.

It was expected that the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to fraternal Turkey would be of great importance and in the center of attention, he added.

The projects that Azerbaijan and Turkey are implementing and planning to implement are intended not only for these two fraternal countries, but also for a large sub-region, peoples united by common values ​​and destinies, Mirzabeyli said.

The secure future of not only the Turkic world, but also friendly peoples living with us on the same territory throughout history, is ensured by the strategic goals and road maps set and prepared by Azerbaijan and Turkey, he noted.

"Important steps will be taken towards achieving the strategic goals of the two countries between the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Turkey and the expected visit of the President Erdogan to Azerbaijan," Mirzabeyli added.

