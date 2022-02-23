By Trend

The payment of pensions to war veterans is expected to begin from the first half of March pursuant to the list provided by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan as well, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

According to him, irrespective of status confirmation time, the pension will be accrued from January 2022.

"It is assumed that during February, the Ministry of Defense will also provide the list. To date, this is the only remaining structure with the largest contingent," Babayev said.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population assigns a monthly pension of the President of Azerbaijan (80 manat or $47) to persons awarded the "Veteran of War" title. So far, the "Veteran of War" title has been conferred to servicemen of six structures. The payment of the monthly pension has already begun.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz