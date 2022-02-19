By Trend

A presentation of the "Dostluq" (Friendship) carpet was held in the Azerbaijani pavilion organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerkhalcha OJSC at the Expo-2020 World Exhibition in Dubai, Trend reports.

Prepared on the basis of traditional Azerbaijani carpets and new modern design, "Dostluq" carpet was made as a result of joint cooperation between the creative team of "Azerkhalcha" and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Rashad Alakbarov.

The work on the creation of the carpet, including the design development has taken seven months.

The plot of the carpet reflects the famous historical and modern monuments of Azerbaijan and the Emirate of Dubai, as well as elements of flora and fauna.

