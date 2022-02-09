By Ayya Lmahamad

Recent provocations by Armenian separatists clearly demonstrate their intention to set Azerbaijani people and society against Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijani territory.

On February 6, at night, Armenian armed groups shelled Azerbaijani positions in the Tartar region in the direction of the Gapanli village.

A civilian facility in the village was hit during the shelling. Fortunately, no one was killed.

It was recently discovered that the armed groups were drunk. However, this does not mean that the incident is over, as this is not the first time that illegal armed groups, which are not permitted to operate on Azerbaijani territory under the trilateral agreement, have staged provocations. The question here is directed at peacekeepers who turn a blind eye to such situations.

What are separatists counting on?

The separatists hope for a retaliatory strike and a clash between the Azerbaijani army and the peacekeepers by shooting from behind peacekeepers, according to the Baku-based news website Day.az.

There have been a lot of posts on social media in recent weeks about strange things happening in the area of responsibility of the peacekeepers.

As a result, one can see separatists digging trenches in front of peacekeepers, which is surprising. Furthermore, one of the videos circulated on social media shows a separatist in military uniform, along with Russian peacekeepers, inspecting the cargo bound for Kalbajar.

It is clear that the separatists are attempting to demonstrate joint activities with the peacekeeping contingent in any way possible. Although, it is possible that after taking a picture or video, Armenians may be immediately kicked out, but one picture is enough to increase the irritation in Azerbaijani society.

"The goal is absolutely clear - to pit Azerbaijanis against peacekeepers, to create an image of an enemy and an occupant supporting the failed regime," the website said.

Ambivalent policy

The ambiguity of Armenian policy can be seen in all directions.

On the one hand, Armenia appears to agree on the importance of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also emphasized the intention to open the Armenian-Turkish border, and the media was flooded with reports about the two countries' agreements to launch mutual charter flights.

At the same time, discussions began in response to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's announcement that Ankara had invited Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to attend a diplomatic forum in Antalya in March 2022.

Despite this, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan emphasized that an Armenian official's visit to Turkey and participation in a diplomatic forum in Antalya are not being discussed.

Furthermore, Ishkhan Saghatelian, a representative of Dashnaktsutiun and a deputy of the Hayastan party, stated that the party does not support the trend of "Turkification of Armenians" and the possibility for Turks to "entertain themselves in the center of Yerevan."

All of these statements demonstrated Armenia's ambiguous policy once again.

Day.az also cited remarks by David Balayan, editor-in-chief of the popular Moscow Armenian newspaper Husisapail, about the immutable regularity that has brought the Armenian people to this point.

"National leaders are individuals who are the least deserving in both moral and intellectual qualities," he wrote.

Fair resentment in Azerbaijani society

in an interview with the local media, MP Jeyhun Mammadov said that provocations by Armenian separatists in Azerbaijani territories where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed cause legitimate resentment in society.

He noted that these provocations include shelling of Tartar region, active construction in Khojaly, provocative statements by separatists, and other similar actions.

Noting that the number of provocations by separatists has recently increased, Mammadov emphasized that they continue in the same spirit, which must be stopped, despite their impunity.

"Amenia must take a firm stance. Azerbaijan is ready for peace if it so desires. Armenia must draw conclusions from the 44-day war," he said.

Vasif Huseynov, a senior adviser at the Center for Analysis of International Relations, told local media that the recent increase in separatist provocations poses a serious threat to regional peace and security.

"Similar events occurred in the region prior to the 44-day war. Despite Azerbaijan's protests, Armenians brought from Lebanon and other Middle Eastern countries were illegally settling on the occupied lands at the time, illegal settlements were established in the region, roads from Armenia to Karabakh were built, and statements such as 'new wars for new lands' were made. If provocations like the ones we've seen recently don't stop, the region's illegal Armenian groups will face an extremely unenviable fate," he said.

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

