30 January 2022 15:59 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has commented on the information spread in the social networks in connection with the assignment of a degree of disability, the ministry told Trend .
The Defence Ministry stated that the assignment of a degree of disability is not within its powers.
“In response to a citizen's appeal, spread on social networks, we state that the assignment of a degree of disability is not within the powers of the ministry of defense,” the message said. “We recommend appealing to the corresponding state structures to resolve such issues.”
