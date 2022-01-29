By Trend

It is scheduled to clear 40,000 hectares of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance in accordance with the action plan for 2022, Chief of Staff of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rufat Mammadov told journalists, Trend reports.

According to him, a new mobile field camp for deminers of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has been created in order to speed up and expand mine clearing in the liberated Aghdam district, and provide an appropriate environment for staff working.

“In 2021, 95 projects were implemented, the main purpose of which was to set up the necessary basic infrastructure in the liberated lands, including transport and energy, to put these lands into economic circulation, where, in particular, agricultural and industrial parks would be established. Moreover, restoration and reconstruction projects for the return of citizens to these territories have been carried out," Mammadov said.

