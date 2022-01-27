By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on January 28. Northwest wind will moderate in the daytime.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be 1-3 °C at night and 5-7 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 75-85 percent.

Snow is expected in the country's regions. It will be foggy un some areas. West wind will intensify at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night, 4-9 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °C at night and 0 °C and -6 °C in the daytime

