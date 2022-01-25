By Laman Ismayilova

Some historical monuments damaged as a result of the Armenian vandalism will be presented to the public.

The ancient tombstones and stone sculptures will be displayed in the courtyard of the Imarat complex in Aghdam, Trend's Karabakh bureau reported.

Imarat is a mausoleum-complex with the graves of the Karabakh khan family in Aghdam.

The complex is known for the mausoleums of Panahali khan (18-19 centuries) and his son Ibrahimkhalil khan.

A bust of the prominent national poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan was also located there. However, it was destroyed during Armenian occupation.

The Armenian forces captured Aghdam in July 1993 during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War.

After the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, Aghdam was returned to Azerbaijani control on November 20, 2020.

In 2021, photojournalist Reza Deghati who visited Aghdam reported that the cemetery was destroyed and the tomb Khurshidbanu Natavan was looted.

Recall that regular bus trips to Aghdam started to be carried out on January 24.

The visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the historical monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism.

